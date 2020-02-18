Former CPS teacher charged with sexually assaulting 13-year-old boy

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — A former Chicago Public Schools teacher accused of sexual assault was scheduled to be in bond court Tuesday.

Sara Damyan, 33, was arrested in the 2400 block of W. Belmont Ave. Monday morning and faces one felony count of criminal sexual assault.

Damyan is accused of assaulting the 13-year-old boy between Jan. 15, 2019 and March 8, 2019.

Damyan was listed as a special education teacher at Alessandro Volta Elementary School until Sept. 30, 2019, according to The Chicago Sun-Times.

“She has not been employed at the district since September 2019 and prior to that she was removed from the classroom in March 2019,” CPS said in a statement to WGN.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.