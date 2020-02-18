Chicago Scene: Details on Cider Summit Chicago

Brian Rutzen, Cider Manager

Events:

CIDER SUMMIT CHICAGO

Saturday, February 22, 2020

Session One: 12 p.m.-3 p.m. (VIP admission at 11 a.m.) VIP SOLD OUT FOR THE AM

Session Two: 5 p.m.-8 p.m. (VIP admission at 4 p.m.)

Aon Grand Ballroom at Navy Pier

840 E. Grand Ave.

Chicago, IL 60611

TICKETS:

All event tickets will be sold online in advance via the event website - http://www.cidersummitnw.com/tickets

http://www.cidersummitnw.com/chicago

VIP Tickets: ($50 per session) VIP tickets include early entry to the event, a souvenir tasting glass, 20 tasting tickets, and a $2 donation to Heartland Alliance.

General Admission Tickets: ($40 per session) General Admission tickets include a souvenir tasting glass, 16 tasting tickets, and a $1 donation to Heartland Alliance.

*More Events*

http://www.chicagociderweek.org and chicagociderweek.org/events

Wisconsin Cheese and Cider
TONIGHT! Tuesday, February 18, 2020 from 6-8 p.m. at Fountainhead
Wisconsin cheese is a delicacy that we have the pleasure of having regular access to and we can’t imagine a better pairing than Wisconsin cider. Join us for a night of pairings led by AeppelTreow’s Charles McGonegal, Deirdre Birmingham of The Cider Farm and Cheesemonger Alisha Jones. 
Conversations in Cider Cocktails
Thursday, February 20, 2020 from 1-3 p.m. at Kite String Cantina
Cider is how we like our cocktails. This cocktail competition featuring Eden Specialty ciders and Tattersall Distilling is open to the public. $5 at the door
Cider House Rock
Friday, February 21, 2020 from 8-11 p.m. at Emporium Wicker Park
With the powers of Blake's, Seattle, Stem, Uncle John's, and Vander Mill combined, we are proud to present... CIDER HOUSE ROCKS! A wide variety of ciders and two great bands: SALT SWEAT SUGAR and TINY SHOULDERS. No cover!

 

 

