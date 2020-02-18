Briefly cold, then a much warmer weekend

Sharply colder temperatures will be in place Wednesday and Thursday as high pressure moves into the plains bringing Arctic air and chilly northwest winds. High temperatures in the 20s today and tomorrow will be 10 or more degrees below normal. Nighttime lows will be near 10 degrees, also about 10 degrees below normal. Milder Pacific air will begin to make its way to the Great Lakes Friday warming temperatures to the 30s for Friday and 40s over the weekend and into the beginning of the following work week.

Portions of the southeast continue to deal with flooding with additional rain in the forecast for today and Thursday. Dry conditions are forecast to be in place here until Saturday night. The next chance for accumulating snow may be late Tuesday with the possible inflow of colder air.