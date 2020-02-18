Acclaimed Comedy Writer Brian McCann’s Insanely Funny Book, “Wannabe Farms” is Here!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

"Wannabe Farms" is in stores Today!

Brian McCann is a winner of the primetime Emmy Award and six Writer's Guild Awards for outstanding comedy writing. Best known for his work on Late Night with Conan O-Brien. Brian worked in the world of late-night comedy television for over twenty years as a writer, performer, producer, and show creator.

Wannabe Farms is a modern-day allegory about the everyday magic that surrounds even the dumbest farm animals.

It's a rhyming collection of stories that asks the question: What do farmyard animals really want to do with their lives?

This book features hilarious two-color illustrations on every spread, this collection of stories brings Shel Silverstein and Old MacDonald together in a way readers young and old have never seen before!