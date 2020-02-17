Women reflect on the impact of gun violence: “I just feel like I’m by myself”

Posted 9:51 PM, February 17, 2020
After the gunshots and funerals, Chicago families caught in gun violence are often left with unanswered questions and tremendous grief.

In this WGN-TV Cover Story, Gaynor Hall shares the stories of two young Chicago mothers and the heartbroken families they leave behind.

“The pain is just beginning for us. It’s not over,” said Asia Winston, sister of Nikisha Stevenson, who was shot and killed in August. ”We really want justice for her.”

Photojournalists Steve Scheuer and Bradley Piper contributed to this report.

