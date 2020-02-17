Student athletes celebrate National Random Acts of Kindness Day

It’s National Random Acts of Kindness Day and young athletes in the area have already begun to celebrate.

The Making A Difference On and Off The Field Campaign, presented by Buddy’s Helpers and the PepsiCo Showdown, enlisted thousands of student athletes from hundreds of Chicago-area high schools to celebrate National Random Acts of Kindness Week.

“This massive annual event is to remind people just how easy it is to spread kindness each and every day,” Joe Trost, executive director of PepsiCo Showdown, said.

All this week, teams of students delivered their acts of kindness in a 90-minute window or “the amount of time it takes to play a game.”

Student athletes from Manteno High School visited a veteran’s home, while the group from Highland Park High School spent time at the Moraine Township Food Pantry, among other altruistic acts.

Students from Warren Township High School visited residents at Sunrise of Gurnee senior living, the Chicago Tribune reports.

According to Trost, there are “surprises taking place all week” and a “big surprise” for elementary school students on Friday.