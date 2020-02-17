Storms cross Chicagoland Monday night, clear Tuesday before temps. drop

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — A storm system moving across the country, and now through the Chicagoland area, is bringing rain and wet snow that will be followed by a big cooldown in the middle of the week.

Daytime high temperatures were in the upper 30s and low 40s Monday, but as precipitation approaches, temperatures may fall enough for snow to develop in areas mainly north of Chicago. Little or no accumulation is expected here, with larger totals (5” or so) in portions of central Wisconsin.

The rainfall isn’t expected to last very long, and Tuesday should start out dry. Skies will clear during the afternoon, but highs will only come into the mid 30s with a swift drop coming Tuesday night. Expect lows in in the teens with highs only reaching the low 20s for Wednesday and Thursday.