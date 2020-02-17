Riverside Brookfield High School employee charged with sending nude videos to student

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RIVERSIDE, Ill. — A Riverside Brookfield High School employee has been charged with sending inappropriate videos to a student on social media.

Anthony Roberts, 30, of Chicago, was arrested Friday at the school. He has been charged with one count of unlawful dissemination of harmful material, according to Riverside police.

In December, a Riverside resident and her 17-year-old daughter filed a complaint about the transmission of videos showing nude, male genitalia on Snapchat.

Police did not have suspect at the beginning of the investigation until obtaining a search warrant for a Snapchat account — which led them to Roberts.

“Due to the sensitivity of this case, detectives worked directly with Snapchat in California to obtain records as soon as possible. Our detectives received full cooperation from the Riverside Brookfield High School superintendent and his staff, and they continue to assist in the overall investigation,” said Riverside Police Chief Thomas Weitzel.

There is no evidence that Roberts made any physical contact with any students, police said.

Anyone with more information or believes they are also a victim is encouraged to contact Riverside detectives.