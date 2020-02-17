Police: 17-year-old critical after shooting in West Ridge

Posted 7:04 PM, February 17, 2020, by

CHICAGO — Police are investigating after a 17-year-old was critically wounded in a West Ridge shooting Monday evening.

Just after 5:45 p.m., police were dispatched to the 2300 block of West Jarvis Avenue on the report of a person shot.

Police said a 17-year-old male was walking westbound on Jarvis when he was approached by an unknown offender who fired multiple shot at him.

The 17-year-old sustained gunshot wounds to the chest, abdomen and right arm. He was transported to St. Francis Hospital in critical condition.

Area North Detectives are investigating.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.