Police: 17-year-old critical after shooting in West Ridge

CHICAGO — Police are investigating after a 17-year-old was critically wounded in a West Ridge shooting Monday evening.

Just after 5:45 p.m., police were dispatched to the 2300 block of West Jarvis Avenue on the report of a person shot.

Police said a 17-year-old male was walking westbound on Jarvis when he was approached by an unknown offender who fired multiple shot at him.

The 17-year-old sustained gunshot wounds to the chest, abdomen and right arm. He was transported to St. Francis Hospital in critical condition.

Area North Detectives are investigating.