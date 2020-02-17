× Patchy dense fog expected to develop across the Chicago area over night

Patchy areas of dense fog dropping visibility to a quarter-mile or less in spots may develop across the Chicago area overnight. A weak low pressure moving east across northern Illinois, scattered areas of light rain or drizzle, a slowly melting snow cover and temperatures/dew-points coming together in the middle 30s all are good indicators of fog formation. Best chance of dense fog will be in areas with deeper snow cover.

So if you are out this evening, be alert for the possibility of lowering visibility making for difficult driving conditions, especially later this evening and after midnight.

A cold front should pass through from the west toward morning, winds shifting to the northwest and clearing the fog out as it goes.

Maps depicting current visibility, regional weather radar mosaic, temperatures and dew-points are shown below.

