Monday Forecast: Temps in mid 40s, afternoon rain expected
-
Mild temperatures exit, snow likely Midweek
-
Winter chill to return following Monday’s rain
-
Rain and snow overnight Sunday, dry week with temps. slightly above normal
-
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Chicago area Friday afternoon into Saturday morning
-
A mixed weather bag this week
-
-
Mild, dry weather to continue into Christmas
-
Winter Weather Advisory will be in effect across the Chicago area Friday afternoon into Saturday morning calling for accumulating snow changing over to freezing rain/sleet –turning windy/much colder with snow showers Saturday
-
Cold settles in for a few days after mild Monday
-
Temps to average above normal through weekend
-
Warming trend to continue through the weekend
-
-
Blustery winds bring sharp drop in temperature
-
Brief wintry blast expected mid to late week
-
Midweek weather system to be a rain producer