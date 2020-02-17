× Lunchbreak: Crawfish Hushpuppies

Chef Brian Jupiter

Frontier

1072 N. Milwaukee Ave., Chicago

773-772-4322

http://www.thefrontierchicago.com

Events:

– Mardi Gras Sip & Bite Event will take place on Sunday, February 23 from 5-9PM and will feature New Orleans and Southern-inspired dishes from Zach Engel of Galit, Art Smith of Blue Door Kitchen & Garden, Paul Fehribach of Big Jones, and Julius Russell of A Tale of Two Chefs, in addition to Brian Jupiter of Frontier.

Guests can enjoy live music, cocktails, and bites from each chef. Proceeds from the event will support Oyster Reef Protection and Gulf Coastline Restoration.

Tickets are $45 and include dishes from participating chefs and cocktail samples from Beam Suntory. Tickets can be purchased online at www.thefrontierchicago.com/happenings

– Frontier’s Fat Tuesday All-You-Can-Eat Shrimp Boil will take place on Tuesday, February 25 with seatings at 5 and 8PM.

Tickets are $35 and include all-you-can-eat shrimp, corn and potatoes. Guests can expect live music and additional specials including $7 Abita, $5 Hurricanes, $6 Sazeracs, and $10 Jambalaya.

Recipe:

Crawfish Hushpuppies

Ingredients:

1 cup crawfish tail meat

1 egg (beaten)

1 cup buttermilk

1/2 cup scallions, chopped/sliced

1/2 cup fresh corn kernels

1 Tbl chopped parsley

1 cup cornmeal

1 tsp baking soda

1 tsp baking powder

1 tsp kosher salt

1/2 cup flour

1 tsp cajun spice

Vegetable oil for deep frying

Instructions: