In-laws of WGN’s Dan Ponce back in US after coronavirus quarantine aboard cruise ship

CHICAGO — In-laws of WGN’s Dan Ponce are back safely after being quarantined on a cruise ship in Japan.

They say they so far have no symptoms of the coronavirus and are doing well.

Fourteen people who were evacuated from the Diamond Princess cruise ship and flown back to the United States on charter flights tested positive for novel coronavirus, according to a joint statement from the US Departments of State and Health and Human Services.

The passengers are among the more than 300 people removed from the ship, which is docked off the Japanese port city of Yokohama, Sunday night and flown to military bases in the United States.