Dry weather expected through upcoming weekend

Despite thickening clouds, temperatures on Monday peaked at 40 degrees or higher at many locations across the metro area before rain arrived. Precipitation began as a period of snow, mainly north of the city, but this melted as it fell and amounts were light. This will likely be the last precipitation we receive until next Sunday night or Monday. Surface observations showed a large high pressure center located over northern Alberta. This feature is forecast to build as it heads southeast, eventually passing across the Midwest on Thursday, bringing with it a surge of polar air. This cold outbreak will not be as strong as last week’s episode, with lowest temps are expected to stay above zero. Polar high pressure centers are typically associated with dry air and often, cloudless skies. This means moisture levels will remain scant until late in the weekend.