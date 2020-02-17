× Cubs Marquee Network will be available to Hulu+LiveTV subscribers in Midwest

CHICAGO — Marquee Sports Network, the new television home of the Chicago Cubs, announced Monday that Hulu+LiveTV will stream the new network to some subscribers.

Through Hulu+LiveTV, subscribers will have access to most spring training games, at least 145 regular-season games, and other Cubs content and programming.

The Chicago Tribune reports Hulu subscribers in the Midwest will have access to Marquee Network content.

“We are thrilled to partner with Hulu and add them to our growing list of over 30 affiliates who will carry the network,” Mike McCarthy, general manager of Marquee Sports Network said in a press release. “We’ve heard from countless Hulu subscribers who were keenly interested to see their favorite baseball team. And now, they will!”

The network will debut February 22 and will air the Cubs’ first Spring Training game against the Oakland Athletics.

Hulu subscribers will have access to the network at that time.

Marquee Sports Network’s debut comes a year after its announcement in February of 2019.

The Tribune also reports Marquee Network is still trying to secure a spot on Comcast’s Chicago-area channel lineup.