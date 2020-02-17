1 injured after shooting on Chicago Skyway

Posted 12:55 PM, February 17, 2020, by , Updated at 01:02PM, February 17, 2020

CHICAGO — Police are investigating a shooting on the Chicago Skyway.

The shooting happened around 11:30 a.m. Monday on the Skyway near 78th and Anthony Avenue.

According to police, a 32-year-old man was riding as a passenger in a car, when a gray-colored van pulled up along side the vehicle and someone inside began firing shots.

The man sustained a gunshot wound to the left leg and was transported to the University of Chicago Hospital. He is listed in stable condition.

A child inside the victim’s car was not hurt.

