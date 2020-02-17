Chicago aldermen want answers after dead horse found in Englewood yard

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — Several Chicago alderman are calling for changes to city ordinances after a horse was found dead in Englewood.

Chicago police and Animal Care and Control found two horses in a yard near 61st and Carpenter, after receiving multiple calls requesting well-being checks on the animals.

One of the horses was dead. No word yet on what caused the horse’s death.

Animal care decided the second horse found did not seem malnourished, and issued no citations to the animal's owner.

Ald. Ray Lopez posted photos of the horse on his Facebook and Twitter accounts. Lopez claims the horses had no food or water, shelter, and were covered with feces. The alderman claims the city has received complaints going back to summer.

Gruesome scene in Englewood today as advocates called to 1020 W 61st re: reports of animal abuse.They discovered one injured horse & a Rottweiler eating 2nd dead horse. Did @ChicagoACC ticket owners in 2019 for failure to license animals? Livestock doesn’t belong in communities. pic.twitter.com/h6omBi8NFC — Ald. Raymond Lopez (@RLopez15thWard) February 16, 2020

Ald. Stephanie Coleman said there are few restrictions in owning livestock, including horses, goats, chickens and pigs.

Coleman released a statement, saying in part, "Farm animals like horses, goats and sheep belong in open pastures out in rural areas, not on residential streets of Englewood or any part of this city.”

“Could this animal have been saved? Possibly. Did it belong on a street lined with cars, half a block from a busy intersection? Not at all.”

Coleman said she wants answers from animal control on whether the owner has a valid horse license, which is $25 a year.