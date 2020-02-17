Around Town checks out the Sports Performance Center at Midwest Orthopaedics at Rush

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

At the Sports Performance Center at Midwest Orthopaedics at Rush, the team address the strength, fitness, and confidence needs of all individuals for performance enhancement, injury prevention, rehabilitation, and return to sport. They use evidence-based methods combined with the world’s best equipment at their state-of-the-art facilities in order to enhance the performance of all individuals.

3D motion capture assessments, previously only accessible to professional athletes, are now available to the public. Their team has extensive experience working with individuals at all levels of activity—from the Chicago Bulls, Chicago White Sox, and Chicago Fire, to college, youth, and recreational. The center’s mission is to provide access to effective strength and conditioning programming derived from medically sound foundations.

