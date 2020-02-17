1 killed, 2 wounded in shooting in CTA tunnel in the Loop
CHICAGO – One person was killed and two others wounded Monday in a shooting in a CTA tunnel in The Loop.
Police said two men and a woman were shot in the tunnel between the Red Line and Blue Line at the Jackson Street stop around 2 a.m.
One of the men was shot in the stomach and chest, police said. He pronounced dead at the scene.
The second man was wounded in the arm and head. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition, according to police.
The woman was taken to the hospital and is in good condition.
Police said the two men were targeted by the shooter.
Police have not released a detailed description of the person with the gun.
CTA trains are delayed in the area.
No one is in custody.
41.878212 -87.627673