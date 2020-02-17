× 1 killed, 2 wounded in shooting in CTA tunnel in the Loop

CHICAGO – One person was killed and two others wounded Monday in a shooting in a CTA tunnel in The Loop.

Police said two men and a woman were shot in the tunnel between the Red Line and Blue Line at the Jackson Street stop around 2 a.m.

One of the men was shot in the stomach and chest, police said. He pronounced dead at the scene.

CPD saying subway tunnel shooting does not look to be random. Two men shot may have known the suspect. Police don’t think the woman knew the shooter. @WGNNews @WGNRadioNews — Erik Runge (@WGNErik) February 17, 2020

The second man was wounded in the arm and head. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition, according to police.

The woman was taken to the hospital and is in good condition.

Police said the two men were targeted by the shooter.

Police have not released a detailed description of the person with the gun.

CTA trains are delayed in the area.

CTA ALERT: Three people shot in subway btw Red/Blue lines; one has died. -State Street CLOSED Van Buren to Jackson. -CTA Red & Blue trains are bypassing Jackson. Police are searching for the suspect. @WGNErik is live this morning on @WGNMorningNews with the details. pic.twitter.com/j1lBGEiILp — Sarah Jindra (@SarahJindra) February 17, 2020

No one is in custody.