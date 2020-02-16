Sunday Brunch: Turkish Menemen

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The chef from Turkitch Turkish Kitchen in Lakeview stopped by to share his recipe for Menemen.

Ingredients

3 tablespoons olive oil

1 onion, finely chopped

3 green peppers, chopped

4 cups chopped tomatoes or canned tomatoes

4 cloves garlic, sliced

3 green onions, 2 for cooking and 1 for the garnish

1/2 teaspoon salt

6 free-range eggs

1/4 teaspoon black pepper

Mint leaves for garnish

Directions

Heat olive oil in a pan, preferably an iron cast.

Add in chopped onion and green peppers, saute until tender.

Add in tomatoes, garlic and green onions, let it simmer for 10-15 minutes stirring frequently until it thickens.

Sprinkle salt over it.

Using a spoon make rooms for each egg and break eggs into those hollows.

Let it simmer uncovered until the eggs are slightly cooked for 8-10 minutes.

Help egg whites cook well with a spoon. If you like the yolks hard, cook longer.

Sprinkle ground black pepper over it.

Garnish with chopped green onion and mint leaves.

Serve in the pan.