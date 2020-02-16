Sunday Brunch: Turkish Menemen

The chef from Turkitch Turkish Kitchen in Lakeview stopped by to share his recipe for Menemen.

Ingredients

3 tablespoons olive oil
1 onion, finely chopped
3 green peppers, chopped
4 cups chopped tomatoes or canned tomatoes
4 cloves garlic, sliced
3 green onions, 2 for cooking and 1 for the garnish
1/2 teaspoon salt
6 free-range eggs
1/4 teaspoon black pepper
Mint leaves for garnish

Directions

Heat olive oil in a pan, preferably an iron cast.
Add in chopped onion and green peppers, saute until tender.
Add in tomatoes, garlic and green onions, let it simmer for 10-15 minutes stirring frequently until it thickens.
Sprinkle salt over it.
Using a spoon make rooms for each egg and break eggs into those hollows.
Let it simmer uncovered until the eggs are slightly cooked for 8-10 minutes.
Help egg whites cook well with a spoon. If you like the yolks hard, cook longer.
Sprinkle ground black pepper over it.
Garnish with chopped green onion and mint leaves.
Serve in the pan.

