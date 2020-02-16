For the latest forecast and more visit wgntv.com/weather.
Rain likely Monday, chilly week followed by warmup next weekend
-
First snow in weeks Monday night, chilly but likely dry on New Year’s Eve
-
Mild with light rain Thursday, temperatures drop into the weekend
-
Temperatures drop after mild Tuesday, rain and snow possible this weekend
-
Above-average temperatures continue this week, rain possible Thursday
-
Mildest air this month comes as winter begins
-
-
Seasonably cool with some sun, rain possible this weekend
-
Wednesday Forecast: Temps in upper 30s, cloudy with occasional light rain
-
Cloudy, windy and colder this week as temps. return to the 30s
-
Sprinkles Thursday night, rain could turn into wintry mix this weekend
-
Wet start to the week Monday, then a dramatic drop in temperatures Tuesday
-
-
Cloudy, cooler Friday, some snow possible this weekend
-
Cloudy, highs in the mid-30s this week
-
Rain Wednesday night, mild Thursday temperatures cool into the weekend