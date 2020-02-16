× Police: Chicago men arrested after tying up customers, robbing Joliet cell phone store

JOLIET, Ill. — Police arrested three men after they allegedly tied up customers inside a Joliet cell phone store then robbed it.

On Saturday just before 12:45 p.m., officers responded to an alarm at a Verizon Wireless store located in the 2900 block of West Jefferson Street.

Staff told responding officers that the store had just been robbed. Police said two masked men with guns entered and tied everyone up inside.

The men allegedly took numerous iPhones, iPads and cash from the register. The men reportedly fled to a getaway vehicle. No injuries were reported.

Officers later located the vehicle near Bronk Road and Theodore Street and attempted a traffic stop. Police said the driver refused to pull over and a pursuit ensued.

Officers lost sight of it during the pursuit. It was later located by a Will County Sheriff’s Deputy in the 15000 block of Janas Drive in Lockport.

Two men were arrested shortly after taking off on foot. The driver was also taken into custody.

Blaine Goodall, 27 of Chicago, is facing six charges including armed robbery.

Tobert Walls, 44, of Chicago is facing five charges including armed robbery.

Tirnell Williams, 43, of Chicago was charged with armed robbery.

Two firearms along with the proceeds taken during the robbery were recovered. Police said the vehicle used was reported stolen in Indiana.