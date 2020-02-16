× Officials announce $75M for Chicago-area public housing

CHICAGO — Nearly a dozen public housing authorities in the Chicago area will receive $75 million in federal funding for development, financing and modernization, federal officials said.

The money is coming through a capital program of the U.S. Department of Housing and Development.

The bulk of the funding, nearly $65 million, will go to the Chicago Housing Authority. Other recipients including housing authorities in Joliet, Aurora, North Chicago, Waukegan, Kankakee and Oak Park.

“This federal funding gives local agencies in the Chicagoland region the ability to offer safe and affordable housing to those who need it most,” U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin said in a joint news release with U.S. Sen. Tammy Duckworth. “In addition, the local economy stands to benefit from this investment in infrastructure projects that will bring safety and modernization to the area’s public housing.”