Mild temps to return next weekend; heavy precip stays south
-
Mild Pacific air to send Chicago temps markedly higher —this weekend: 15-degrees warmer than last; bi-coastal storms to produce heavy precip—6+” rains possible in parts of the Southeast; big rains/mountain snows in the West
-
Snow arrives by the evening commute—2 to 5” due overnight into Thursday morning; strong winds hit next with one of this winter’s coldest blasts in tow for 2-day stay; temp rebound this weekend to bring snowy spells; rain & wind here Monday
-
Friday’s late day rains followed day of pea soup fog and mild temperatures; precip helped mix colder air down to surface—snow followed; 1-4” due in city & south suburbs; 3-6” west & northwest
-
Mild, dry weather to continue into Christmas
-
Pacific air arrives with wind and unseasonably mild late winter temps Sunday; until then, clouds/flurries linger— period of snow showers Fri night/Sat; colder air’s arrival next week set may stage for snow or wintry mix Tue & Wed
-
-
Mild weekend and then a big drop in temps
-
Mild weekend on tap—but it won’t last
-
Mild temps—including a possible 50-degree high Monday— precede the windy, frigid arctic blast predicted Tuesday and Wednesday; jet stream roaring south from the North Pole behind that cold surge
-
Complex winter storm follows brief windy warm up; all forms of precipitation on the table; Deep South severe weather risk
-
Temps to average above normal through weekend
-
-
Mild temps another day—but cold air’s on the move again this weekend; chill tightens its grip later Saturday into Sunday; early week storm prospects being monitored but favor areas downstate
-
Mildest air this month comes as winter begins
-
Chilly temps dominate next 2 weeks—but a level of cold far less harsh than earlier this week; developing upper trough to deliver clouds & mixed Sunday precip; East Coast braced for wind & waves