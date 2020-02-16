× Kanye West brings ‘Sunday Service’ back to Chicago during All-Star Weekend

CHICAGO — Kanye West brought his Sunday Service back to Chicago this weekend, returning as the NBA All-Star game shined a national spotlight on the city.

The superstar returned to his hometown to bring the Sunday Service to Credit Union 1 Arena, formerly the UIC Pavilion, Sunday afternoon.

“I’m not here to perform for y’all – I don’t do performances. I’m only here to tell you what saved my life and brought my life back,” West said during the service. “With God on your side everything is possible.”

In addition to Kanye classics including “Can’t Tell Me Nothing” and “Jesus Walks,” the show featured religious hymns like “Father Stretch My Hands” and songs by artists ranging from A$AP Ferg to Elton John, according to a posting on setlist.fm.

West also defended his decision to add more religious content to his music, saying he “isn’t afraid anymore.”

“They say the kids, the kids, the kids they don’t want to listen to you talk about Jesus – you know how many kids that’s the only album they play in they house?” West said.

West previously brought Sunday Service to Northerly Island in September.

Among the many posts to social media from Sunday’s show, Kim Kardashian West shared a video of West performing “Can’t Tell Me Nothing.”