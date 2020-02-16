Javier Baez looks for improvement from himself & the Cubs in 2020

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MESA, Ariz. - He was still a starter in the All-Star Game and was arguably the best player on the team, but with the way the season finished, Javier Baez was left wanting more at the end of the 2019 season.

The shortstop dealt with a nagging thumb injury that kept him out of the majority of the last month of the season, one in which the Cubs faltered down the stretch and missed the playoffs for the first time since 2014.

Now as workouts begin for the 2020 season, Baez is changing up his routine as he hopes to help himself along with the Cubs return to form in 2020.

Dan Roan caught up with the shortstop at spring training in Mesa, and you can see his report on Baez in the video above.