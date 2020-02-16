Deer caught on camera running around Indiana grocery store

ZIONSVILLE, Ind. Shoppers at an Indiana grocery store were doe-tally surprised to see a deer hoofing it around the store Saturday, FOX59 reports.

Somehow, the deer found its way into the Kroger near West Oak Street and North Ford Road in Zionsville, which is a suburb of Indianapolis.

Witnesses said the deer appeared to be injured and was bleeding from the nose as a result of bumping into things.

Eventually, the animal was able to exit the store on its own.

FOX59 has reached out to Kroger officials for additional information.

