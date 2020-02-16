× Cubs pitcher Yu Darvish believes the Astros should lose their World Series title for cheating scandal

MESA, Ariz. – If there is one player that figured to have a lot to say about the Astros’ cheating scandal, it would be the pitcher that faced them twice in the World Series two-and-a-half years ago.

With the Dodgers, Yu Darvish made a pair of starts in the 2017 fall classic, lasting just 3 1/3 combined innings, allowing eight earned runs and nine hits in two losses. That included five runs allowed, four of which were earned, in a Game 7 loss at Dodger Stadium that gave Houston their first World Series title.

Naturally, the validity of that title has been questioned after a major sign-stealing scandal was uncovered during a Major League Baseball investigation into the team. It led to the firing of Astros general manager Jeff Luhnow and manager A.J. Hinch, who were each suspended by the league one year, while Red Sox manager Alex Cora and the Mets’ Carlos Beltran also lost their jobs for their involvement. The team was fined $5 million while their first round draft picks for 2020 and 2021 were taken away.

Many still believe that commissioner Rob Manfred should have been harsher with his punishment of the team and players. He defended his actions in an interview with ESPN on Sunday, but some are still adamant that Houston’s 2017 World Series title should be stripped by the league.

Count Darvish as one of them.

In talking with reporters today in Mesa, the pitcher said that Astros should have their championship taken away by Major League Baseball.

“It’s like the Olympics,” said Darvish according to Jesse Rogers of ESPN. “When a player cheats, you can’t have a gold medal, right? But they still have a World Series title. It [feels] weird.”

Darvish was also critical of Astros infielder Carlos Correa criticizing his former Dodgers’ teammate Cody Bellinger for saying the apologies by the Astros for the scandal were “weak.”

Shortly after his comments to the media, Darvish took to Twitter to again express his feelings on what should happen to the Astros.

When a fan responded to Darvish’s comments today with a picture of the Astros’ 2017 World Series trophy, the pitcher wrote “Gorgeous trashcan! I like it.” That’s a reference to what the Astros would bang on to signal batters what pitches were coming during the 2017 season.