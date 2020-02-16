Chicago’s Home of Chicken and Waffles serves food for the soul

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — As Chicago’s Black Restaurant Week comes to a close, one Bronzeville restaurant’s speciality comes in their name.

Chicago’s Home of Chicken and Waffles, located at 3947 S King Dr, is open for breakfast, lunch and dinner.

Staff and customers said it’s food for the soul.

“We gave candied yams, mac and cheese, gravy,” said manager Jessica Spiceon. “Chicken sausage, which is really, really good.”

There’s more than just their specialty of chicken and waffles, Shirley Clay loves the omelettes.

“Breakfast is important to me and it does full me for the rest of the day,” Clay said.

Chicago’s Home of Chicken and Waffles opens at 8 a.m. everyday and closes at 9 p.m. On Friday and Saturday, they stay open until 11 p.m.