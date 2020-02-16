× Blackhawks use their offense to pull out of a slump in Calgary

CALGARY – Three days earlier, their frustration reached a zenith in this particular frustrating stretch.

Despite putting 49 shots on goal, the Blackhawks couldn’t put one in the net in a 3-0 loss in Edmonton. It extended their winless streak to five games, and in three-straight on their Canada road trip the team had yet to earn a point. With the trade deadline looming, and decisions on the viability of a playoff run this year in the balance, a win Saturday in Calgary really help the cause for Jeremy Colliton’s team.

Finally, that happened during this road stretch on Saturday night as their fates on offense turned completely around against the Flames.

They got their first tally 30 seconds into the game and got their last with 1:01 to go, scoring a season-high in goals during an 8-4 victory in Calgary that gives the team their first points in three contests. Their eight scores best their previous high total of seven which they got in a win in Nashville on November 16th, and the win gives them 60 points on the season.

It still leaves them six points behind the Coyotes for the last Wild Card spot but at least the recent losing streak is history thanks to the offensive push.

Jonathan Toews and Patrick Kane each netted three points on the night, and it was the captain who got the Blackhawks on the board a half-minute with a goal to give the Blackhawks the lead. Dominik Kubalik scored a second first period goal, but the Flames answered each one with a score of their own to even it at two after 20 minutes.

Alex Nylander helped to break the game open in the second period as he added a pair of scores along with one from Brandon Saad and Alex DeBrincat to make it a 6-3 game. His output was a pleasant surprise for Colliton, since Nylander hadn’t scored a goal since January 19th and has just three in the 2020 calendar year.

After the Flames got within two early into the third, the Blackhawks pushed across a pair late in the period to add to the total. Kane’s goal is his 26th of the season and came on the empty net while Kirby Dach got one in the net just before the final minute to close out the effort. Those goals gave the Blackhawks their highest single-game goal output since February 18, 2019 when they had the same number in a win over the Senators.

What’s odd is that it came on just 28 shots, which is 21 short of their total when they failed to score against the Oliers Wednesday. But for once on this road trip, the fates turned in their favor.