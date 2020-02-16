× Blackhawks catch no breaks against the Jets as difficult road trip ends

WINNIPEG – Their swing through Canada over the last week ended just a disappointingly as it began in the same place seven days earlier.

For the most part, the team had no luck during their five games against Western Conference foes away from home, and that was never more the case on Sunday night.

On three separate shots by the Jets, the puck was deflected by some on their team or the Blackhawks, and these tries all found their way into the back of the net for scores. It would prove to be the difference in Winnipeg’s 3-2 victory at Bell MTS Place, providing a fitting end to a very difficult road trip for Jeremy Colliton’s team.

Starting with a loss against the Jets last Sunday in which they dropped a 2-0 lead, the Blackhawks dropped four-of-five games on the swing and only came away with the two points they got Saturday night against the Flames.

That’s not what they needed as they continue to chase a spot in the Western Conference playoff race, as they remain six points back of the Coyotes for the last Wild Card spot.