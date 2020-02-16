3 officers, 3 residents injured after Bronzeville apartment fire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — Three police officers and three residents were injured following an apartment fire Saturday night in Bronzeville.

At around 10 p.m., authorities were dispatched to area of 48th Street and South King Drive on the report of a fire.

Officers decided to go into the building and knock on doors to alert residents. Three officers were sent to the hospital in good condition for smoke inhalation.

A 4-year-old boy, a 20-year-old woman and 34-year-old boy were transported to Mercy Hospital for smoke inhalation.

Investigators believe the fire started in the basement. No cause has been determined but authorities said the fire appeared accidental.

Part of the roof collapsed and it took roughly two hours for the fire to be put out.