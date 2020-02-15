Video shows scary moment when SUV drives through Al Piemonte Ford showroom

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MELROSE PARK, Ill. — A local car dealership had a scary moment Saturday after an SUV crashed through the showroom.

It was a calm Saturday just before Noon at Al Piemonte Ford. Then, without warning, dozens of customers scrambled after a 2020 new Ford Explorer crashed through the showroom windows.

WGN spoke with the dealership and they said it started with a test drive. A man was with his daughter and a salesman when they were coming back from the test run.

According to the dealership, the man had an extended riser on his right shoe. The dealership said the customer thought he was braking, but he actually slammed on the accelerator.

The salesman believes the anti-collision feature on the Explorer turned the wheel to the left to avoid all of the people in the dealership.

No one was injured.