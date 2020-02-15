× US Marshals looking for man accused of stealing thousands from women he met online

CHICAGO — US Marshals are looking for a Woodridge man who is accused of jumping bail after swindling thousands from women he met online.

Marcus Beam was indicted last month on several charges, including nine counts of wire fraud. Authorities said he went on the run last week.

Beam allegedly told women he met on dating sites he owned a Chicago investment firm.

Authorities said he convinced them into give him money, claiming he’d invest into into companies like Uber and Lyft.

Instead, US Marshals said Beam spent the money on himself.

If you’ve seen him, you’re urged to call US Marshals at 877-926-8332.