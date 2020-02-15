Snow moves in amid 30 mph southerly wind gusts Saturday —lasts 3 to 5 hours and accumulated 0.5 to 1.5″; weekend temp rebound to bring highs more in line with Feb norms; possibly messy winter system a threat Monday

Posted 12:24 AM, February 15, 2020, by
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.