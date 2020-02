CHICAGO — A security guard has been charged with shooting a man inside a Garfield Park liquor store.

Alphonso Walton, 40, faces three felony charges, including attempted murder, after he shot a man three times during an argument.

The shooting happened Wednesday at Madison Food Wine & Spirits in the 3900 block of West Madison Street.

The man was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Walton was taken into custody at the scene.

Walton is scheduled for a bail hearing on Saturday.