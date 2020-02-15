LOS ANGELES, CA - JUNE 17: Kobe Bryant #24 of the Los Angeles Lakers points in the second quarter of Game Seven of the 2010 NBA Finals against the Boston Celtics at Staples Center on June 17, 2010 in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)
NBA commissioner announces All-Star MVP trophy renamed after Kobe Bryant
CHICAGO — In a press conference before NBA All-Star Saturday Night, NBA commissioner Adam Silver said the league has renamed the All-Star MVP trophy after Kobe Bryant.
“No one embodied All-Star more than Kobe Bryant,” Silver said.
Bryant set the record with 18 consecutive All-Star selections and was named All-Star MVP four times.
All-Star Weekend plans to honor Kobe multiple times Saturday and Sunday night.
Bryant was killed along with his daughter and seven others in a helicopter crash last month.
