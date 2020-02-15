× NBA commissioner announces All-Star MVP trophy renamed after Kobe Bryant

CHICAGO — In a press conference before NBA All-Star Saturday Night, NBA commissioner Adam Silver said the league has renamed the All-Star MVP trophy after Kobe Bryant.

“No one embodied All-Star more than Kobe Bryant,” Silver said.

Bryant set the record with 18 consecutive All-Star selections and was named All-Star MVP four times.

All-Star Weekend plans to honor Kobe multiple times Saturday and Sunday night.

Bryant was killed along with his daughter and seven others in a helicopter crash last month.