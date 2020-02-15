Mayor Lori Lightfoot discusses the NBA All-Star Game’s return to Chicago

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - It's been 32 years since the Windy City last welcomed the NBA's All-Star Game to town, and for the leader of the city, it's well overdue for a return.

Chicago mayor Lori Lightfoot is celebrating the return of the midseason classic to town, welcoming the stars of the sport along with celebrities from around the world to town for the weekend of activities.

Josh Frydman sat down with Mayor Lightfoot at the start of the All-Star Weekend to talk about a number of topics concerning the game, her connection to league commissioner Adam Silver, along with her own time playing the sport.

