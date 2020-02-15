Mayor Lori Lightfoot discusses the NBA All-Star Game’s return to Chicago

Posted 6:57 PM, February 15, 2020, by
Data pix.

CHICAGO - It's been 32 years since the Windy City last welcomed the NBA's All-Star Game to town, and for the leader of the city, it's well overdue for a return.

Chicago mayor Lori Lightfoot is celebrating the return of the midseason classic to town, welcoming the stars of the sport along with celebrities from around the world to town for the weekend of activities.

Josh Frydman sat down with Mayor Lightfoot at the start of the All-Star Weekend to talk about a number of topics concerning the game, her connection to league commissioner Adam Silver, along with her own time playing the sport.

You can watch their discussion in the video above.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.