Ladder Up is providing free tax prep services to eligible Illinois residents

Christine Cheng, the executive director of Ladder Up, a Chicago nonprofit providing free tax prep services to eligible Illinois residents, was on the WGN Weekend Morning News to talk about taxes.

Ladder Up also provides free tax preparation, legal counsel, college financial aid assistance, and financial education to eligible low-income individuals in Illinois. The organization and its volunteers serve more than 30,000 Illinois residents each year.

The organization serves Illinois taxpayers within certain income limits ($30,000 and below for single filers; $56,000 and below for couples or households). For more information about Ladder Up, visit goladderup.org.

Cheng also offered tax tips for people working jobs such as Uber, Lyft or Grubhub.