× 6 CPD officers injured in West Side crash

CHICAGO — Six Chicago police officers suffered non life-threatening injuries Saturday night following a crash on the West Side.

The crash happened between two squad cars at around 7:30 p.m., at South Springfield Avenue and West Jackson Boulevard in West Garfield Park.

Police said four officers were in one squad car and two were in the others.

Circumstances on what led to the crash are not known at this time.

All six were transported to Stroger Hospital with non life-threatening injuries.