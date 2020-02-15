30 years ago, Valentine’s Day was anything but a sweetheart
-
Friday is Chicago’s coldest Valentine’s Day in 77 years
-
Coldest Valentine’s Day in 77 years on the way; Wind Chill Advisory issued
-
Valentine’s Day 2020 vying to be Chicago’s coldest in 77 years; sub-zero morning lows yield to afternoon teens; temps head for more seasonable levels over coming weekend; some “overrunning” snow possible Saturday afternoon
-
Arctic chill’s frigid west winds delivering Chicago’s first below normal temps in 16 days; huge waves are battering Michigan shoreline; weather pattern’s progressive—cold air’s moving right along; temps rebound Thursday; new cold hits Sunday
-
High winds, including 60 mph gusts, sweep Chicago Thursday; same system delivered 30+” snow in Colorado’s mountains; Thanksgiving weather quiets down between storms—but Storm #2 brings rain by Saturday—and possible snow Sunday
-
-
Despite milder pattern, messy weather threatens late week
-
Coldest first half of November in at least 150 years
-
Persistent cloudiness checks nighttime temperatures; milder than normal pattern to run another week before shift to colder weather
-
Persistent cloudiness checks nighttime temperatures; milder than normal pattern to run another week before shift to colder weather
-
Moisture-laden storm system brings potpourri of winter weather to the area; could be among January’s heaviest precipitation event in Chicago since records began in 1871
-
-
Complex winter storm follows brief windy warm up; all forms of precipitation on the table; Deep South severe weather risk
-
Christmas to be warmer than Halloween, Thanksgiving for first time in 65 years
-
Messy winter weather continues; Thursday’s sporadic snow transitions to wintry mix—even possible rain—late tonight into Friday; snow chances surge again Friday night with upper low’s move toward Chicago