3 children, 3 adults injured after South Side shooting

CHICAGO — Six people, including three children, were injured Friday evening after a South Side shooting.

Chicago police said a shooting happened inside an apartment on the 6500 block of South King Drive around 9 p.m. Police said the shooting spilled out into the hallway, leading to six people getting shot.

The people were at a gathering at an apartment on the third floor of the Parkway Gardens Apartment buildings.

Police said a man, 20, was shot in the face, chest and leg and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in serious condition. An 18-year-old man was shot multiple times in the leg and taken to the same hospital in critical condition.

Police said the third adult who was shot, a 23-year-old woman, was found with a handgun in her possession. She was shot in the back, shoulder and abdomen and taken to critical condition to Stroger Hospital.

Two 14-year-old girls were shot. One of the girls was shot in the leg and taken to Stroger in good condition. The other girl was taken to Comer Children's Hospital in critical condition after getting shot in the back, shoulder, lower backside and leg.

A 15-year-old girl was shot in the leg and foot and taken to Comer Children's Hospital in good condition.

No one has been taken into custody and the investigation is ongoing.