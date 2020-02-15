14-year-old girl shot in Little Village; 15-year-old boy in custody

Posted 2:33 PM, February 15, 2020

CHICAGO — Authorities are investigating after a 14-year-old girl was shot Saturday afternoon in Little Village.

Just before 12:15 p.m., police were dispatched to the 2400 block of South Troy on the report of a shooting.

Police said a 14-year-old girl sustained a gunshot wound to the cheek. The girl was with a 15-year-old boy who allegedly was handling the gun when it discharged.

Police said the circumstances of how the gun discharged is under investigation. The 15-year-old boy is in police custody.

The 14-year-old girl was transported in fair condition to Cook County Hospital.

Three other juveniles were shot in accidental shootings this weekend.

An 11-year-old boy is in critical condition after his 7-year-old sister accidentally shot him yesterday in North Lawndale.

On Friday night, an 8-year-old boy and a 12-year girl were accidentally shot by their relative, who is a juvenile, after he was playing around with a gun, police said. The shooting took place in the 3100 block of West Filmore.

The boy and girl were transported to Comer in fair condition.

