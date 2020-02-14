LIST: Chicago area school closings

Woman killed, 2 injured in Plainfield crash

Posted 9:45 AM, February 14, 2020, by

PLAINFIELD, Ill. — A woman was killed and two others were injured after a crash in Plainfield.

The accident happened around 9 p.m. Thursday on Route 126 between Meadow Lane and Indian Boundary. Police said a 37-year-old man lost control while driving a Toyota Camry eastbound on Route 126, and struck a BMW. He was airlifted with life-threatening injuries to Advocate Good Samaritan Hospital.

The man’s passenger, a 37-year-old woman, was pronounced dead at the scene. She has been identified as Sarah Cruz of Spring Valley, police said.

The 58-year-old woman driving the BMW was also transported to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police are investigating the crash.

