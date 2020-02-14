Woman, child killed in Minooka house fire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MINOOKA, Ill. — A woman and a child were killed in a house fire on a farm in southwest suburban Minooka.

The fire broke out at ranch house on Bell Road, just north of US 6, around 1 a.m. Friday.

When fire crews arrived to the scene, two people had already escaped the fire. Two others were trapped inside.

The child was pronounced dead at the scene. The 57-year-old woman was transported to an area hospital, where she later died.

The identities of the victims have not yet been released. The fire chief believes the victims are related.

The cause of the fire has not been determined.

