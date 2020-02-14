Woman charged in hit-and-run that critically injured Deerfield boy

Posted 3:19 PM, February 14, 2020, by , Updated at 04:06PM, February 14, 2020

LAKE COUNTY, Ill. — Suburban authorities have charged a 46-year-old woman in the hit-and-run that injured a 12-year-old boy in Deerfield.

Stacy Shapiro, of Northbrook, was charged Friday with leaving the scene of an accident involving personal injury.

Deerfield police said she turned herself in to authorities after a warrant was issued for her arrest.

Chase Thompson, 12, was struck and injured by a hit-and-run driver in Deerfield.

The boy, Chase Thompson, was critically injured after he was struck by a car around 7 p.m. Feb. 7 near the intersection of Deerfield Road and Beverly Place in Deerfield.

Chase remains at Lurie Children’s Hospital.

Chase’s parents said he is autistic and is non-verbal, and managed to get out of the family home without a coat or shoes.

Bond was set for $250,000 for Sharpiro. She is due back in court Feb. 18.

