Woman charged in hit-and-run that critically injured Deerfield boy

LAKE COUNTY, Ill. — Suburban authorities have charged a 46-year-old woman in the hit-and-run that injured a 12-year-old boy in Deerfield.

Stacy Shapiro, of Northbrook, was charged Friday with leaving the scene of an accident involving personal injury.

Deerfield police said she turned herself in to authorities after a warrant was issued for her arrest.

The boy, Chase Thompson, was critically injured after he was struck by a car around 7 p.m. Feb. 7 near the intersection of Deerfield Road and Beverly Place in Deerfield.

Chase remains at Lurie Children’s Hospital.

Chase’s parents said he is autistic and is non-verbal, and managed to get out of the family home without a coat or shoes.

Bond was set for $250,000 for Sharpiro. She is due back in court Feb. 18.