Wind Chill Advisory for northeast Illinois remains in effect until 10AM CST this Friday morning

Posted 4:42 AM, February 14, 2020, by , Updated at 04:43AM, February 14, 2020

A Wind Chill Advisory for dangerous wind chills as low as -15 to -25-degrees across northeast Illinois remains in effect until 10AM CST this Friday morning.  As of 4AM CST, sub-zero temperatures (see latest temperatures on the map below) were occurring at several Chicago-area airport locations, and even with winds dropping of to 4 to 8 mph, wind chills have also dipped below -20-degrees at several of these sites (see current wind chills on the wind chill map below)

If outside for any length of time this morning, bundle-up and cover exposed skin on your face and hands – frostbite could occur within 30 minutes on exposure.

Still under the influence of Arctic high pressure, there won’t be much of a temperature rebound today, even with the expected abundant sunshine – highs forecast to reach only the middle teens. A shift to southerly winds will signal the start of a “warming trend” later this afternoon/evening with highs reaching into the 30s Saturday along with the prospect of some light snow.

Latest temperatures…

Latest wind chills…

