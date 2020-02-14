Updates at wgntv.com/weather
Temps rebound but chance of snow returns
-
Evening light snow, freezing drizzle; temps in the 30s
-
Putting the sun in Sunday: Mildest weather in over a month on the way
-
Monday Forecast: Temps in upper 20s with lake-effect snow showers in some parts
-
Cold and a chance of snow to end the week
-
Sunshine returns to start 2020; weekend rain, snow on the way
-
-
Dry afternoon on the way before return of snow Monday night
-
Winter Weather Advisory cancelled; Drop in temps expected still
-
Some sunshine, temps in the 50s coming Monday
-
A cold end to the week but temps rebound for weekend
-
Wednesday Forecast: Temps in mid 30s with breezy and cloudy conditions
-
-
Cloudy, windy and colder this week as temps. return to the 30s
-
Sticking snow expected Sunday
-
Thursday Forecast: Temps in low 20s, cold and mostly sunny conditions