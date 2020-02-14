× Sub-zero temperatures/wind chills Chicago area-wide this Valentine’s Day morning – record low at Rockford

With a fresh 3 to 5-inch coating of snow on the ground, Arctic-source high pressure overhead, clear skies and light winds, temperatures bottomed-out well below zero at many area airport locations. Lowest temperature was a -13 at Rochelle. The Wind Chill Advisory for our area verified with the coldest being a minus 26 at DeKalb.

Chicago’s official low at the O’Hare observing site was -2, the coldest on this date since a -3 back in 1943 – the record low for this date is a -11 established back in 1905. The -10 at Rockford did establish a new record there for this date, eclipsing the previous record of -8 established back in 1916.

Following is a listing of area airport lowest temps and wind chills overnight.

Location/low temp/coldest wind chill

Rochelle…-13/-22

Sterling/Rock Falls…-12/-25

Aurora/Sugar Grove…-11/-25

DeKalb…-10/-26

Rockford…-10/-22

Romeoville/Lewis Univ….-8/-20

Morris/Washburn…-8/-21

DuPage/West Chicago…-7/-22

Kankakee…-7/-23

Pontiac…-7/-21

Peru/Ottawa…-7/-20

Waukegan…-5/-20

Lansing…-5/Missing

Wheeling/Palwaukee…-3/-17

O’Hare…-2/-16

Midway…-1/-14

Indiana:

Valparaiso…-4/-19

Rensselaer…-4/-19

Gary…1/-13

Wisconsin:

Janesville…-11/-23

Burlington…-10/-24

Kenosha…-7/-20

Milwaukee…-3/-21