Sub-zero temperatures/wind chills Chicago area-wide this Valentine’s Day morning – record low at Rockford
With a fresh 3 to 5-inch coating of snow on the ground, Arctic-source high pressure overhead, clear skies and light winds, temperatures bottomed-out well below zero at many area airport locations. Lowest temperature was a -13 at Rochelle. The Wind Chill Advisory for our area verified with the coldest being a minus 26 at DeKalb.
Chicago’s official low at the O’Hare observing site was -2, the coldest on this date since a -3 back in 1943 – the record low for this date is a -11 established back in 1905. The -10 at Rockford did establish a new record there for this date, eclipsing the previous record of -8 established back in 1916.
Following is a listing of area airport lowest temps and wind chills overnight.
Location/low temp/coldest wind chill
Rochelle…-13/-22
Sterling/Rock Falls…-12/-25
Aurora/Sugar Grove…-11/-25
DeKalb…-10/-26
Rockford…-10/-22
Romeoville/Lewis Univ….-8/-20
Morris/Washburn…-8/-21
DuPage/West Chicago…-7/-22
Kankakee…-7/-23
Pontiac…-7/-21
Peru/Ottawa…-7/-20
Waukegan…-5/-20
Lansing…-5/Missing
Wheeling/Palwaukee…-3/-17
O’Hare…-2/-16
Midway…-1/-14
Indiana:
Valparaiso…-4/-19
Rensselaer…-4/-19
Gary…1/-13
Wisconsin:
Janesville…-11/-23
Burlington…-10/-24
Kenosha…-7/-20
Milwaukee…-3/-21