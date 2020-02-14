LIST: Chicago area school closings

Sub-zero temperatures/wind chills Chicago area-wide this Valentine’s Day morning – record low at Rockford

Posted 10:14 AM, February 14, 2020

With a fresh 3 to 5-inch coating of snow on the ground, Arctic-source high pressure overhead, clear skies and light winds, temperatures bottomed-out well below zero at many area airport locations. Lowest temperature was a -13 at Rochelle. The Wind Chill Advisory for our area verified with the coldest being a  minus 26 at DeKalb.

Chicago’s official low at the O’Hare observing site was -2, the coldest on this date since a -3 back in 1943 – the record low for this date is a -11 established back in 1905.  The -10 at Rockford did establish a new record there for this date, eclipsing the previous record of -8 established back in 1916.

Following is a listing of area airport lowest temps and wind chills overnight.

Location/low temp/coldest wind chill

Rochelle…-13/-22
Sterling/Rock Falls…-12/-25
Aurora/Sugar Grove…-11/-25
DeKalb…-10/-26
Rockford…-10/-22
Romeoville/Lewis Univ….-8/-20
Morris/Washburn…-8/-21
DuPage/West Chicago…-7/-22
Kankakee…-7/-23
Pontiac…-7/-21
Peru/Ottawa…-7/-20
Waukegan…-5/-20
Lansing…-5/Missing
Wheeling/Palwaukee…-3/-17
O’Hare…-2/-16
Midway…-1/-14
Indiana:
Valparaiso…-4/-19
Rensselaer…-4/-19
Gary…1/-13

Wisconsin:
Janesville…-11/-23
Burlington…-10/-24
Kenosha…-7/-20
Milwaukee…-3/-21

