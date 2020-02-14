Senn HS teacher removed as district investigates whether student told to ‘go back to your country’

CHICAGO — A teacher at Senn High School who was accused of telling a student to “go back to your country” after she refused to stand for the national anthem at a school assembly has been removed from the school as the district investigates.

Chicago Public Schools said it launched an investigation after four students complained that a teacher made the derogatory comment toward a Hispanic student because she didn’t stand during the anthem. The Senn students allege the teacher made the comment during a Jan. 30 Hispanic heritage assembly.

Block Club Chicago reported that the incident at the assembly involved more than one student. That same teacher was accused of discriminating against a black student who also sat through the anthem, asking if the student received free lunch and saying that people “died for her right to receive the lunch.”

Principal Mary Beck sent families and students a letter Thursday saying the teacher in question has been removed. At the end of the investigation, it will be determined if it is appropriate for the teacher to return, the letter said.

The school district said if the teacher did make such a comment it would be a violation of the district’s anti-discrimination policy.

Beck said as the investigation by the Office of Student Protections and Title IX progressed, “new information came to light” which is when the district decided to remove the teacher.

Students at Senn staged a sit-in Wednesday to protest what they consider the district’s slow response to their complaint.

Senn High School student protests going on – complaints about gym teacher racially profiling and forcing students to stand for the anthem went unanswered. #Twill pic.twitter.com/UsPRVppJyJ — Kyle Hillman (@kylehillman) February 12, 2020

